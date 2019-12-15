LAM Kona Networking Event Coming This Week

Female entrepreneurs on the Big Island will have an opportunity to network with one another this week in Kailua-Kona.

Ladies Artisan Market will hold its Face-to-Face Friday Coffee Date on Friday, Dec. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Surf City Images, located at 75-5782 Kuakini Highway C3D.

Coffee dates are an open forum for women to share, inspire and connect. Attendants are asked to bring a drink and a friend or two. Otherwise, Kona Haven Coffee is nearby.

There will not be an LAM a coffee date on the Hilo side this month but it will return in January.