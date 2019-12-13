Performing Arts Center to Host Concert

The Performing Arts Center at the University of Hawai‘i in Hilo will be celebrating the season with a concert.

“A Season of Light” will feature UH-Hilo Kapili Choir, University Chorus, Orchid Island Orchestra along with special guest artists.

The concert will take place on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 342 W. Kawili Street. Tickets can be bought online at artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu. General admission tickets cost $20, $15 with discount and $7 for UH-Hilo students with valid ID or children 17 and under.

Tickets purchased at the door cost $25, $20 with discount and $12 for UH-Hilo students with valid ID or children 17 and under.