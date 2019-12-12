KCH to Receive $1.5 Million in CIP Funds

Kona Community Hospital is about to get a face lift — and should become a comfortable atmosphere for patients, visitors and employees in the process.

Earlier this month, the State awarded Hawai‘i Health Systems Corporation with $1.5 million in Capital Improvement Project funding for a variety of upgrades and renovations at KCH, according to Sen. Dru Kanuha (D – Hawai‘i Island).

Gov. David Ige made the general obligation bond funding official by way of a letter to Kanuha sent on Dec. 2, 2019, which Kanuha posted on Facebook Wednesday.

“This project will provide construction and design funds for renovations and upgrades to various heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems throughout (KCH),” the description portion of the letter said.

Kanuha expressed excitement because of the improvements and what they mean for the future of the hospital.

“These improvements will benefit the experience of patients and staff alike, and will allow KCH to continue serving our community for many more years to come,” he said. “It’s milestones like this that help move our community forward and (encourage) us all to continue advocating for our community’s most vital resources.”