Fatal Collision Closes Road in Puna

Update: 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

HPD Assistant Chief Sam Thomas confirmed the fatal crash in Puna was a head-on collision involving two vehicles. One fatality has been reported.

3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Police have confirmed a fatality as a result of a Wednesday crash on a Big Island roadway.

The Hawai‘i Police Department sent out a report at 3:30 p.m. of a traffic collision on Route 11 in Puna, which occurred near the 13 mile marker.

HPD Assistant Chief Sam Thomas subsequently confirmed that at least one person has died as a direct result of the crash. He could provide no other information as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, including the name of the victim(s), how many vehicles were involved or how long the road may stay closed. Investigators remain on the scene.

The incident marks the 24th fatal collision on Hawai‘i Island in 2019, which have claimed a total of 24 lives.

Route 11 is closed to traffic in both directions. Police suggest the public use Stainback Highway and N. Kulani Road to avoid the area.