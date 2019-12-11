Fatal Collision Closes Road in Puna

By Max Dible
December 11, 2019, 4:02 PM HST (Updated December 11, 2019, 5:05 PM)
×

Update: 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

HPD Assistant Chief Sam Thomas confirmed the fatal crash in Puna was a head-on collision involving two vehicles. One fatality has been reported.

3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Police have confirmed a fatality as a result of a Wednesday crash on a Big Island roadway.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Hawai‘i Police Department sent out a report at 3:30 p.m. of a traffic collision on Route 11 in Puna, which occurred near the 13 mile marker.

HPD Assistant Chief Sam Thomas subsequently confirmed that at least one person has died as a direct result of the crash. He could provide no other information as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, including the name of the victim(s), how many vehicles were involved or how long the road may stay closed. Investigators remain on the scene.

The incident marks the 24th fatal collision on Hawai‘i Island in 2019, which have claimed a total of 24 lives.

Route 11 is closed to traffic in both directions. Police suggest the public use Stainback Highway and N. Kulani Road to avoid the area.

Max Dible
Max Dible is a reporter for Big Island Now. He will also serve in a news capacity for Pacific Media Group's Hawai‘i Island family of radio stations. He formerly worked as a community reporter for West Hawai‘i Today in Kailua-Kona from 2016 to 2019. Before that, he was a sports editor, sports reporter and radio talk show personality with the Iowa State Daily and KURE 88.5 FM, respectively, in Ames, Iowa. He's won several regional and national journalism awards, at both the collegiate and professional levels, for breaking news, long-form feature writing and his work as a sports columnist.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 11 )
View Comments