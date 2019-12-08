December 08, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
December 8, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 8, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE less than 5mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with N winds less than 5mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

