December 08, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 08, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 8, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 8, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE less than 5mph.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with N winds less than 5mph.
South East
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
