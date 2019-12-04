December 04, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 04, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 4, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 4, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
South East
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.
