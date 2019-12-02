December 02, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 02, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 2, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 2, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com