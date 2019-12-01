December 01, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
December 1, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 1, 2019, 4:00 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 15-20mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments