December 01, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 01, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 1, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 1, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.
South East
Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 15-20mph.
