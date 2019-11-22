November 22, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 22, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 22, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 22, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
