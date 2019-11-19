Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Big Island

3:38 AM HST Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE BIG ISLAND

An upper level low will remain stationary over the western portion of the island chain through much of Tuesday before moving east. This will produce unstable conditions across the state, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

SPONSORED VIDEO

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life-threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.