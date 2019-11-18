November 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued November 18 at 3:33AM HST until November 18 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.