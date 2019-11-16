Free Trauma Care Workshop Offered in Hilo, Kona

A free trauma care workshop exploring Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) will be held in Hilo and Kona in December.

Presented by Vibrant Hawaiʻi in partnership with Partners In Development, the class will equip participants with tools, resources and strategies to help identify cases of unresolved traumatic experiences and culturally sensitive methods to provide support to survivors.

Using a mix of Western and indigenous approaches, participants will learn about the effects of trauma on the mind, body and spirit, including historical, childhood and PTSD traumas. Participants will also learn about the roles of neuroscience, epigenetics and ACE research in trauma, and how these experiences creates chronic stress and fractured communities.

The event will be led by Daniel “Ka‘eo” Goya, program director for Partners In Development Foundation. Based on Native Hawaiian values and traditions, PIDF works to inspire and equip local families for success and service. Goya is one of only two active male NCFL (National Center for Family Literacy) certified trainers in the nation. His efforts focus on families experiencing homelessness.

Registration for the workshops in Hilo and Kona is available online.

Dates/Locations

West Hawaiʻi Civic Center

Monday, Dec. 9, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona

Liquor Commission Conference Room, Building B, 2nd Floor

Hawaiʻi County Office Of Aging

Tuesday, Dec 10, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

1055 Kino‘ole Street, Ste 101, Hilo