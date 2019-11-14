Anger Over Lost Luggage Leads to Arrest of Mountain View Man

Frustration over lost luggage at the Hilo International Airport earlier this week led to the arrest of a Mountain View man.

Dean Padamada, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of assault on a police officer. Charges stem from an incident that occurred at the airport on Nov. 10.

According to Hawai‘i County Police, officers were called to the airport at around 3 p.m. for a disturbance involving an “irate male.” Police learned that the man, later identified as Padamada was upset after landing and discovering his luggage never arrived.

“According to reports, Padamada began to throw pamphlets and create a disturbance over the luggage issue,” a press release from Hawaii Police states. “When asked to settle down by Airport Staff, Padamada became verbally threatening to airport employees.”

When officers arrived, Padamada continued to behave violently and was arrested.

“During the arrest an officer was knocked to the ground and sustained an injury to the knee,” police say. “Another officer injured their hand before police deployed a taser and were able to arrest Padamada.”

Padamada was subsequently charged and bail set at $5,750 pending a court appearance.