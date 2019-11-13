November 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

November 13, 2019 Weather ForecastNovember 13, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated November 13, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Kona
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph.
Waimea
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. North northeast wind around 9 mph.
Kohala
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Puna
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Waikoloa
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov