Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island Gala Coming Up

The Habitat for Humanity Hawai‘i Island is gearing up for its second annual fundraising gala and silent auction.

On. Nov. 16, the nonprofit homebuilding organization will host its even on the lu‘au grounds at the Courtyard by Marriott kIng Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel. Funds raised will go toward the group’s goal of building affordable homes and the Puna disaster recover efforts.

There are table sponsorship opportunities. Gold Level Table Sponsor ($2,500) or Silver Level Table Sponsor ($1,750) which includes a table for 10 and an array of special gifts and benefits. Individual dinner tickets area available at $125 per person.

There will also be a silent auction where attendees will get to bid on various island experiences, artwork, dining experiences and more. Anyone who would like to donate a product or service for the auction can email [email protected]

To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit http://www.habitathawaiiisland.org.

Saturday’s event begins at 5 p.m. Other sponsorship opportunities are: