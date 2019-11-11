Magnitude-4.8 Quake Rocks Hāmākua District

A magnitude-4.8 earthquake struck the Hāmākua Coast region of Hawai‘i Island at approximately 6:36 a.m., according to a report from the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Ewa Beach.

The precise coordinates of the earthquake were 19.8°N 155.4°W.

Waikoloa residents reported feeling intense shaking, while tremors were felt at least as far south as South Kona.

The Tsunami Warning Center reported that there is no tsunami threat to the Big Island.

UPDATE

The United States Geological Service released an updated report at approximately 8 a.m. indicating the earthquake was located about 11 miles southwest of Laupāhoehoe at a depth of 20 miles.

Light to moderate shaking, with a maximum Intensity of V on the Mercalli Intensity Scale, has been reported around the Island of Hawai‘i, with weak shaking reported from as far away as Oʻahu. The USGS “Did you feel it?” service received over 1,000 felt reports within an hour of the earthquake.

A magnitude-2.6 foreshock occurred in the same area about three minutes prior to the mainshock. Aftershocks have already been recorded. More are likely, and some could be felt.