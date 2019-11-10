Zero Waste Big Island to Gather in Kona

The Kona chapter of Zero Waste Big Island — a grassroots, community-driven environmental group that generates and shares strategies to minimize waste production in everyday life — is hosting a gathering in West Hawai‘i this week.

The group’s “Kona Meetup” is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the NELHA Gateway Center, which is located at 73-4485 Kahilihili Street in Kailua-Kona.

All are invited and keiki are welcome. The event is described as “a light potluck” and encourages those who plan to attend to bring pupus, if able, as well as reusable utensils and plates.

Zero-waste living has more potential to impact the local environment than ever before, following Hawai‘i County’s decision to stop accepting multiple types of recyclables at island transfer stations due to a significant drop in global demand for the relevant materials.

Those who want to learn more about how Zero Waste Big Island can help reduce household and other kinds of waste production can send an email to [email protected] or visit the group on Facebook.