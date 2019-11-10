Veterans Day Ceremonies in Kona, Hilo

Veterans Day Ceremonies in Kona, HiloNovember 10, 2019, 4:11 PM HST (Updated November 10, 2019, 4:11 PM)
Hawai‘i County will honor military veterans in a multiple ceremonies scheduled for both sides of the island.
- Veterans Day ceremonies will be held at West Hawai‘i Veterans Cemetery north of Kailua-Kona and Veterans Cemetery #2 in Hilo. Both events will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
The American Legion is hosting the West Hawai‘i event, which will be followed by a potluck.
The public is invited to attend both ceremonies to show support for the sacrifices of community veterans, past and present.