Veterans Day Ceremonies in Kona, Hilo

Hawai‘i County will honor military veterans in a multiple ceremonies scheduled for both sides of the island.

Veterans Day ceremonies will be held at West Hawai‘i Veterans Cemetery north of Kailua-Kona and Veterans Cemetery #2 in Hilo. Both events will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

The American Legion is hosting the West Hawai‘i event, which will be followed by a potluck.

The public is invited to attend both ceremonies to show support for the sacrifices of community veterans, past and present.