Veterans Day Ceremonies in Kona, Hilo

By Big Island Now
November 10, 2019, 4:11 PM HST (Updated November 10, 2019, 4:11 PM)
×

Big Island Now stock image.

Hawai‘i County will honor military veterans in a multiple ceremonies scheduled for both sides of the island.

  • Veterans Day ceremonies will be held at West Hawai‘i Veterans Cemetery north of Kailua-Kona and Veterans Cemetery #2 in Hilo. Both events will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

The American Legion is hosting the West Hawai‘i event, which will be followed by a potluck.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The public is invited to attend both ceremonies to show support for the sacrifices of community veterans, past and present.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments