Paniolo Hall of Fame Welcomes 11 New Members

The Paniolo Hall of Fame will induct 11 new members in a banquet and ceremony during the Hawai`i Cattlemen’s Council Annual Convention at the Waikoloa Beach Marriot Resort & Spa on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 12:30 p.m.

The 2019 inductees include:

Harriet “Haku” Baldwin; 1913-2003; Haleakalā Ranch, Maui

James Kaleima’ema’e “Palaika” Brighter; 1871-1947; Moloka’i Ranch, Parker Ranch, Moloka’i & Hawai’i

Alex B. Franco; Maui Cattle Company, Maui

James A. Gomes; Ulupalakua Ranch, Maui

Adam Scott Hai Sr.; 1917-1983; Kaupo Ranch, Kahuā Ranch, Maui & O’ahu

Ephraim Palaima Hai; 1914-1999; Kahuā Ranch, O’ahu

Merton G. Kekiwi; Kaonoulu Ranch, Ulupalakua Ranch, Maui

John Kalaniopu’u “John Samoa” Lekelesa; 1908-1987; Parker Ranch, Hawai’i

Michael N. Purdy Sr.; Ulupalakua Ranch, Maui

Clarence Stanley Rapoza; Palani Ranch Co., Lanihau Ranch, Hawai’i

Richard M. Schultz II; Honomalino Ranch, Daleico Ranch, Hawai’i

The members of the Paniolo Hall of Fame are among the generations of Hawai`i cowboys who have stood out in their contributions to cattle ranching throughout all the islands. While the cattle industry is still alive in Hawai`i, the paniolo have become a legendary and celebrated part of Hawai`i’s present-day culture.

The Paniolo Hall of Fame was initiated by the O‘ahu Cattlemen’s Association in 1999 to recognize yesterday’s and today’s paniolo statewide. With the induction of the 2019 inductees in its 20th year, the Hall of Fame now includes 157 members statewide, both living and deceased.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Paniolo Hall of Fame consists of photo portraits, short biographies and oral history interviews. The portrait exhibit has been on display at Honolulu Hale (City Hall), at the Annual Statewide Paniolo Festival, the Hawai‘i Cattlemen’s Council annual meeting, Parker Ranch Museum, the Hawai‘i State Library and numerous other events and venues on all the islands.

It continues to circulate to various locations statewide and may be requested for display by contacting the Paniolo Hall of Fame. The Paniolo Hall of Fame is on permanent display at the Paniolo Preservation Society’s museum at Pukalani Stables, Waimea Hawaii.

The Paniolo Hall of Fame Oral History project presently consists of 72 completed interviews with living Paniolo Hall of Fame members. This project strives to capture and record as many life stories before they are lost to future generations and are aided by the contributions from business, individuals and foundations to make this project possible.

The published interviews are available for purchase from the Paniolo Hall of Fame, and are also accessible through the Hawai`i State Library System and are online.

For more information about the Paniolo Hall of Fame, or to view the inductees photos and biographies visit the Paniolo Hall of Fame website.