Henry Kapono Announces Three Holiday Shows

Grammy-nominated artist Henry Kapono will play three concerts across Hawai‘i in December.

The three-part series, titled Happy Holidays from Henry & Hawai‘i Honda Dealers; Celebrate the Holidays with the Classic Songs of Henry Kapono and Cecilio & Kapono, is a partnership between Kapono and Honda to stage shows on Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu and Maui.

The Big Island show will also feature special musical guest Johnny Valentine.

The performance schedule is as follows: