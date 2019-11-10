Henry Kapono Announces Three Holiday Shows

Henry Kapono Announces Three Holiday ShowsNovember 10, 2019, 10:43 AM HST (Updated November 10, 2019, 10:43 AM)
Grammy-nominated artist Henry Kapono will play three concerts across Hawai‘i in December.
The three-part series, titled Happy Holidays from Henry & Hawai‘i Honda Dealers; Celebrate the Holidays with the Classic Songs of Henry Kapono and Cecilio & Kapono, is a partnership between Kapono and Honda to stage shows on Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu and Maui.
The Big Island show will also feature special musical guest Johnny Valentine.
The performance schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019: The Blue Note Hawai‘i: Two shows 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Purchase tickets here.
- Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019: The Royal Kona Resort (Henry Kapono & Johnny Valentine): 5 p.m. Call 808-329-3111 for details.
- Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019: The Maui Arts & Cultural Center: 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale soon.