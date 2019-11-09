Performances of Hula Kahiko Continue at VAC

Volcano Art Center’s Hula Arts at Kīlauea performance series continues on Nov. 16 with a presentation of hula kahiko by Kumu Haʻamauliola Aiona with haumana (students) of Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu Public Charter School.

The performance begins at 10:30 a.m., and takes place in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. National Park entrance fees may apply. Attendance is free.

This performance is part of a year-round series sponsored by the Volcano Art Center (VAC). For the series, hula groups from across Hawaiʻi are invited to perform in a one-of-a-kind outdoor setting at the kahua hula (platform), located near the VAC Gallery in the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Audience members are encouraged to bring sun/rain gear and sitting mats.

At Nāwahī PCS, Kumu Aiona has established a Holistic Hawaiian Language Fine & Performing Arts Program called Māhuʻilani. The focus of this program is sharing the traditional arts of hula instrument creation, ʻohe kāpala, hula, oli and hana keaka or theatre performance. Māhuʻilani shares the students’ various artistic creations through community classes, demonstrations, exhibitions, and hula dramas all through the Hawaiian Language.

Held in conjunction with the hula kahiko performance, the public is invited to visit Volcano Art Center Gallery porch for “Nā Mea Hula” (all things hula). This month, Volcano area musician Wes Awana shares his love of ‘ukulele and Hawaiian music by giving family-friendly lessons on the iconic and inviting ‘ukulele. The “Nā Mea Hula” cultural demonstrations are hands-on and family friendly and take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Hula Kahiko performance days. This event is also free.

Visit www.volcanoartcenter.org or call 808-967-8222 for more information.