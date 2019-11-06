Pre-Thanksgiving Pie Preview

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and time-honored advice still stands: Save room for pie. What kind, though? Do you want to buy or bake? I’ve done a little research so you can make an informed decision.

Chocolate Haupia Pie (PC: Amy Gallegos, 808 Sweet Shack)

Pecan Pie, Sack N'Save (PC: Marla Walters)

Apple Lattice Pie (Safeway) (PC: Marla Walters)

Custard Pie (KTA) (PC: Marla Walters)

Lemon Meringue Pie (PC: Amy Gallegos, 808 Sweet Shack)

Pumpkin Pie, Sack N'Save (PC: Marla Walters)

Sack N’Save: Several varieties are available, including Pumpkin, Apple/Dutch Apple, Blueberry, Cherry and Pecan. Prices: Around $8. For those watching their sugars, the Pumpkin comes in a sugar-free variety.

Napoleon’s Bakery (Zippy’s): Look for Pumpkin Cheesecake and Pumpkin Chiffon Pie. Please pre-order. While you’re there, you might as well pick up some fried chicken for dinner. You’ll have a lot of cooking on Thanksgiving and there is no point in getting exhausted already.



Popover: Apple and Pumpkin, 8”, $13. Please call ahead to order. Bonus: The popovers. Pick one up warm from the oven, along with some lilikoi butter. Sit in your car and eat the evidence.

If you are considering a Pumpkin Pie pilgrimage, Costco has Pumpkin pies for $5.99, and they are a whopping (approximate) 3.63 pounds. That’s a lot of pumpkin. Multitask opportunity: Do your Christmas shopping at the same time. Get a flatbed.

KTA has a plethora of pie. It’s overwhelming. Go traditional with the Pumpkin, Custard, Apple or Hawai‘i-traditional with Lilikoi or Haupia. Or both. Prices start at around $9.99. Bonus: You’ll see a bunch of people you know, so you can catch up with everyone.



808 Sweet Shack: Owner Amy Gallegos offers Apple-Cranberry, Sweet Potato or Pumpkin, Lemon Meringue or Chocolate Cream. Prices range from $22 to $30. Please call, order on her website or contact via Instagram or Facebook. Bonus: Order your Christmas cookie baskets or trays at the same time and cross that one off your list.



Short N’Sweet: Ranging from $20 to $28, Short N’Sweet will be offering pies such as Maple Pumpkin and Salted Caramel Mac Nut (as well as holiday cakes). Please order online. Fingers crossed for Maria as she competes in the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship!



Safeway: The Pumpkin pie at Safeway measures 11 inches; it goes for $9.99. There is also a yummy-looking Apple at $10.99. Pick up a Starbucks coffee while dithering.



Papa’a Palaoa Bakery: Look for Pumpkin, Pecan, Lilikoi, Tahitian Lime or Coconut Cream. Prices range from $18 to $22. Please pre-order. Bonus: stock up on bread or rolls for Thanksgiving, or just treat yourself to their awesome chocolate-chip cookies.

Prefer to prep your own pie? Here’s Hawaiian Electric’s recipe for Haupia Pumpkin Pie, which is a wonderfully Hawaii-centric Thanksgiving treat.