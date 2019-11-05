November 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.