November 03, 2019 Surf Forecast
North East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with WNW winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with N winds less than 5mph.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
West
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon.
South East
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.
