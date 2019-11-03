November 03, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with WNW winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with N winds less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.