Ige Appoints New Corrections Oversight Commissioner

Gov. Ige has appointed former prisons director Ted Sakai to the new Hawai‘i Correctional System Oversight Commission.

Sakai joins three other commissioners: retired judge Ronald Ibarra, Mark Patterson and Michael Town. The commission has one open seat remaining.

“Ted is highly qualified to serve on the Correctional System Oversight Commission because of his extensive leadership and experience in the prisons system,” said Ige. “I have the utmost confidence that Ted will serve the state well as a commissioner.”

Sakai has served at the Department of Public Safety for nearly 30 years, working as the prisons director, deputy director, administrative assistant to the director and chief of staff. He also served as the warden at Waiawa Correctional Facility.

Sakai is currently the executive director at Pu‘ulu Lapa‘au, the Hawai‘i Program for Health Professionals, a nonprofit providing confidential support and advocacy to licensed health professionals.

The Hawai‘i Correctional System Oversight Commission is an independent body created by the Hawai‘i State Legislature last legislative session to address prison system issues like overcrowding.