Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Event List

Coffee farms, the art scene, music, dance and hands-on cultural events all tell the story of Kona’s rich coffee history.
The 49th Annual Kona Coffee Cultural Festival happens Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
For a complete listing of the 2019 Kona Coffee Cultural Festival events, click here or log onto www.konacoffeefest.com. Follow the Festival on social media @konacoffeefest.
The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival is presented by Hawai‘i Tourism and the generous sponsorship of UCC Ueshima Coffee Co., Ltd., Kamehameha Schools, Alaska Airlines, Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union and numerous other corporate and community donors.