KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Amy Hanaiali’i to the KAPA Cafe.

Amy is a Hawaiian vocalist and songwriter. For over 20 years, Amy has entertained crowds across the world, and has won 18 Na Hoku Hanohano awards and 5 Grammy nominations for Best Hawaiian Music Album. She talks about her new album, Kalawai`anui, she released earlier this year.