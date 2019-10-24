Waikoloa Woman Captures Footage of Dolphins While Paddling

Posted by Maryann Holloway on Monday, October 21, 2019

Members of the Waikoloa Canoe Club were joined on their Sunday morning paddle session by a large pod of dolphins.

While this has happened in the past, paddler Maryann Holloway captured the footage for the first time on her brand new camera, a Nikon Coolpix AW130.

“It’s just a little point and shoot that takes pictures and video,” Holloway explained Thursday. “They (dolphins) like to interact with our outrigger canoes.”

The club launches their watercraft from Anaeho’omalu Bay, also known as A-Bay, on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday mornings. The video shows several dolphins swimming along side the canoe.

There were about 30 people out that morning in five outrigger canoes as well as individuals in one-man outriggers.

Holloway said it looked to be about 30 to 40 dolphins and their calves.