PATH Receives Statewide Award

Hawai‘i Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations recognized Hawai‘i Island’s PATH during HANOCON.

Peoples Advocacy for Trails Hawaii was the Community Collaborator Awardee. This is the first time PATH has a received an award from the statewide organization earlier this month.

“For PATH and our collaborators to be honored by our peer group of nonprofit organizations is very validating and we are grateful for the recognition of our of the collaborative efforts that help to make our island a safer, healthier and better place to live,” said Tina Clothier, strategic projects director for PATH.

PATH posted a video on its Facebook page about the award and what their organization is all about.

2019 Community Collaborator Awardee: Peoples Advocacy For Trails Hawaii (PATH) 2019 COMMUNITY COLLABORATOR AWARDEEThis award recognizes a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Hawaii that has shown a commitment to working collaboratively with other organization(s)–nonprofit, for profit, or government–to scale, leverage synergies and efficiencies, and create greater impact in the communities they serve. We proudly presented PATH – Peoples Advocacy for Trails Hawaii with this award during 2019 Hanocon and Awards.🌺 mahalo to Pop Creative Media for the video! Posted by Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations on Monday, October 14, 2019

PATH works with state, county and local leaders to create infrastructure for bikeways, sidewalks and pathways for safer travel. The group also goes out to elementary schools and teaches children how to ride a bike.

HANO recognized the nonprofit as it has shown a commitment to working collaboratively with other organizations — nonprofit, for profit or government — to scale, leverage synergies and efficiencies and create greater impact in the communities it serves.

HANOCON is the organization’s largest annual gathering that brings together nonprofit professionals–as well as sector allies, supporters, and advocates–to network, learn, share ideas, collaborate and partner.