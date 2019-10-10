Transfer Station Closure Reminders

Due to road closures for the IRONMAN World Championship triathlon on Oct. 12, county officials remind the public that the Kealakehe Transfer Station will be closed.

West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill (Puʻuanahulu) and Organics Facility as well as Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station, Reuse Center, and HI-5 Redemption and Keauhou HI-5 Redemption will be closed.

The closure at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will affect all services, including residential trash disposal, HI-5 redemption, 2-bin recycling, green waste recycling, the Re-Use Store, and mulch pick-up.

The Keauhou Recycling and Transfer Station will provide services for residential trash disposal, Re-Use Center, and 2-bin recycling during this closure.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Regular operations at Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will resume Sunday. HI-5 Redemption services at Keauhou Recycling and Transfer Station will also resume on Sunday.

West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill will resume its normal schedule and reopen on Monday.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 808-961-8270.