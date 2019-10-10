Puna Man Charged in Shooting Incident

Click an image to expand

Kamanaokaaina Nokooka Malia Konanui

Hawaiʻi County Police has charged a 31-year-old Puna man with an array of offenses in connection with a shooting at a residence in Hawaiian Paradise Park earlier this week, officials confirmed this afternoon.

Kamanaokaaina K. Nakooka was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, ownership or possession of a firearm prohibited, carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

His bail was set at $105,000 and remains in custody at Hawaii Community Correctional Center. He is set to appear in Hilo District Court on Friday afternoon.

Charges stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 7. At approximately 5:33 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots and a male screaming at a residence on 15th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park, Keaʻau.

The 41-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene to further investigate the incident. Nakooka had left the scene before police arrival. He was located the following day on a vacant lot in Hawaiian Paradise Park, in a stolen vehicle. A 24-year-old female passenger was also seated within the stolen vehicle. She was identified as Malia K. Konanui of Keaʻau.

Continued investigation efforts led to Konanui being arrested today for unrelated charges. She was later charged with first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and two counts of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia.

Konanui’s bail was set at $12,500. She remained in police custody pending her initial court appearance scheduled today.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Todd Pataray at 808-961-2382 or email [email protected] or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.