Hydrochloric Acid Spill Contained in Hilo

The Hawai‘i Fire Department has reported a hydrogen chloride acid spill that occurred a little after 6 a.m. Thursday in the Waiakea District in Hilo.

Responding to a 6:17 a.m. call, 17 HFD personnel, including some in hazmat gear, arrived on scene at 144 Maka‘ala Street at 6:22 a.m.

The spill occurred from a freight forwarding company’s pallet, which contained 70 one-gallon bottles of muriatic acid. Muriatic means “pertaining to brine or salt.” There are several uses for muriatic acid, both residential and commercial.

The spill was approximately 6 feet by 6 feet. Responders used absorbent and a base to neutralize the acid. The hazardous material was placed in an overpack drum for disposal. Hawai‘i Department of Health Officials advised during the cleanup.