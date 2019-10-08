Commissary Sale Scheduled for Military and Veterans

The Hawai‘i National Guard is once again hosting a commissary case lot sale, as well as extending its hours of operation for ID cards during an event in Hilo this weekend.

The sale gives military members and their families a chance to buy items in bulk for discounted rates. The case lot sale will take place from Oct. 11-13 at the LTC Henry Hara Armed Forces Reserve Center (Keaukaha Military Reservation-KMR).

If members are coming onto the property and need an ID, just let the gate guard know, and they’ll be allowed entry. While the event is strictly for military members with valid IDs, members will be allowed to bring in two guests on Oct. 12 between the hours of 3-5 p.m.

the ID card hours of operation will be extended, also from Oct. 11-13 at the LTC Henry Hara Armed Forces Reserve Center. Extra personnel will be on-site to help veterans and retirees update or get their ID cards, as well as their dependents ID’s. Appointments can be made online through the RAPIDS website, but they’ll also take walk-ins on a first-come first-served basis.

Hours for the sale will take place Oct. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. On Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Hours to obtain a new ID card will take place Oct. 11-12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.