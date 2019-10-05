Ka‘u Resident Hired as State Director at USDA Rural Development HI

Brenda Iokepa-Moses, of Ka‘u, has been appointed by the Trump Administration to serve as State Director for USDA Rural Development in Hawai‘i.

As state director, Iokepa-Moses will oversee rural development programs in a customer-focused manner to restore prosperity in rural Hawai‘i, American Samoa and the Western Pacific.

“My objective as State Director of Hawai‘i is to maximize opportunities for improved quality of life for rural residents and communities and to ensure continued outstanding customer service is provided and Rural Housing, Business and Utility Service Programs are delivered to our customers,” Iokepa-Moses stated in a press release from USDA.

Iokepa-Moses added that USDA Rural Development Hawai‘i will, “work with more grass roots community organizations to empower them with the information and resources that are available to help get the word out about our amazing programs, and to be a passionate advocate with our state and local government officials on Rural Development’s position and the needs our of rural community.”

Since 2013, Iokepa-Moses served as President of the Hawai‘i Association of Conservation Districts. She led members in 16 districts across the state, assisting with public affairs and management. She also served on the Ka‘u Soil and Water Conservation Board, was past president of Ka‘u Farm Bureau, and volunteered for the service organization O Ka‘u Kakou.

She has more than 20 years of experience with the Army reserves, a paralegal degree, business courses at the University of Hawai‘i and courses in real estate, construction engineering and leadership development. She is married with three children.

Iokepa-Moses began her new role on Sept. 30.