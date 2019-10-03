Kona-Kohala Chamber AfterHours Event

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce has announced its AfterHours networking event from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. The public is invited to attend.

The event is hosted by HPM at its West Hawai‘i store, located at 74-5511 Luhia St. in Kailua-Kona.

Join us at this month’s AfterHours to listen to updates from HPM and talk story with Chamber member businesses from all across West Hawai‘i. Liquid aloha is donated by Kona Brewing Company and pupus will be provided by HPM using cutlery and dishware donated by Sustainable Island Products.

The Chamber’s monthly AfterHours, which meets every third Wednesday of the month, is a networking event for attendees to build their professional networks by connecting to the West Hawai‘i business community.

General admission is $30. The cost is $15 for Chamber members and first-time non-members. Registration and prepayment is required. Register at www.kona-kohala.com. For more information, contact the Chamber at 808-329-1758 or email [email protected].

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit membership organization with nearly 500 business members located in West Hawaiʻi. The organization exists to provide leadership and advocacy for a successful business environment in West Hawaiʻi and works to strengthen the local economy and promote the community.