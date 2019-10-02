Fairmont Orchid to Host Pop-Up Market

The Fairmont Orchid will host its first annual Makeke Maoli (native market) on the resort property Friday, Oct. 18 from noon-5 p.m.

The pop-up market will be held in the Luana Lounge and feature Hawai‘i Island artisans selling fares from jewelry to clothing to original artwork.

Attendance and parking are free for the event. More information can be found by contacting the concierge at 808-887-7368 or by email at [email protected]