Humane Society Says Adoption Need is Urgent

The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society is making a push for public adoption, both permanent and temporary, especially from its Kea‘au shelter.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Humane Society noted that its Kea‘au facility is dealing with overcrowding, which leaves the “most vulnerable adult dogs at risk.”

“Whether they are recovering from a treatable illness like kennel cough or heartworm, are stressed in the shelter or shy or just need a break, our adult dogs need a lifesaving chance,” the Humane Society continued.

But it isn’t only adoption that can help alleviate overcrowding and potentially save an animal’s life. Taking the animals for a day trip, or housing them for anywhere from a weekend to a month, are all options the Humane Society is offering the public.

All adult dogs 1-year and older have been spayed/neutered and are eligible for adoption, the Facebook post said. More information can be found by visiting hihs.org/foster or email [email protected].