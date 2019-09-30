MISSING: Kawehi Linkee, 37, Pāhoa

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 37-year-old Pāhoa man who has been reported missing.

Kawehi Linkee was reportedly last seen in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Sept. 22, 2019. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Pāhoa Police station at (808)-965-2716 or the department’s non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311.