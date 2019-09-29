Rocktober Set for Oct. 13 & 14 at Privateers Cove

It’s been a busy weekend with Ironman and now it’s time to rock out with the Chamber Orchestra of Kona (COOK) as the orchestra presents Rocktober, a concert of rock ‘n’ roll favorites by rock legends, including Queen, Elvis Presley, the Doors, Santana and Journey.

COOK will be rocking out on two dates in early October 2019: Sunday, Oct. 13, starting at 4:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 14 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Both concerts will be presented at Privateers Cove at the Hualalai Center located at 75-170 Hualalai Road. The Hualalai Center is at the intersection of Kuakini Highway and Hualalai Road in the heart of Kailua-Kona.

General admission tickets are $10. Students under 18 will be admitted free.

Tickets will be available at the door, online or by phone: (808) 494 8784.

COOK, a community orchestra made up of over 30 local musicians, presents regular concerts in Kailua-Kona at Privateers Cove. Mark your calendars for COOK’s holiday concert on Dec. 15 and 16.