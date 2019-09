KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Kamaka Kukona to the KAPA Cafe.

Kamaka is a multi Nā Hokū award-winning musician, songwriter, record producer, kumu hula, and educator from Maui. His album Hanu ʻAʻala earned him “Male Vocalist of the Year” and the “Most Promising Artist” awards at the 2014 Nā Hokū Hanohano Awards.