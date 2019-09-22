CEO of KTA Super Stores Passes Away

Barry K. Taniguchi, board chairman and CEO of KTA Super Stores, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at The Queen’s Medical Center on O‘ahu as a result of medical complications. He was 72.

Taniguchi was widely known across the Hawai‘i Island community. He was a member of multiple community and business boards and sat on the boards of numerous health and human services organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, his five children Tracy, Toby, Terri, Amanda and Ryan—and numerous grandchildren. Funeral services are pending.

“Barry Taniguchi was a brilliant problem solver and man of action,” said Hawai‘i Senator Brian Schatz in a statement. “He was a model businessman and citizen who gave himself fully to the betterment of the Big Island and the State of Hawai‘i. My thoughts are with the Taniguchi family during this difficult time. We will greatly miss his intellect, his gentleman’s style and his determination to always do the right thing.”