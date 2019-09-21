AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Hawaii Association of Broadcasters Awards Scholarships

By Big Island Now
September 21, 2019, 10:03 AM HST (Updated September 21, 2019, 10:03 AM)
×

The Hawaii Association of Broadcasters Inc. has awarded $43,000 in academic scholarships this year to assist students in their pursuit of college study and their career goal of working in the local broadcast industry in Hawai‘i.

High school seniors and college students with a minimum 2.5 grade point average and the desire to work in the broadcast industry in Hawai‘i upon completion of school were eligible.

The application process required a completed application form, a letter of recommendation from a teacher, and a personal interview with the HAB scholarship committee.

The following students received awards:

Student                                                School Attending:                      Coming from:

TylerBenderArizona State University Kaiser High School/Oahu
HaleyBurfurdUniversity of Washington Kapolei High School/Oahu
KianaFavelaChampman University Punahou School/Oahu
JuliaForrestUniversity of Michigan Waianae High School/Oahu
KoanuiGierUniversity of ArizonaHawaii Baptist Academy/Oahu
RubyGordon George Washington University Christian Education Institute/Oahu
TannerHaworth (Oahu)UH ManoaUniversity of Colorado, Col Springs
BaileyHogle (Oahu)KCC/UH Manoa Arizona State University
LilinoeKekaula-Van Gieson (Oahu)UH West OahuUH West Oahu
ColeMausolf (Oahu)Chapman UniversityChapman University
Hunter Nahooikaika Chapman University Maui High School/Maui
LeannaThesken (Kauai)Point Loma Nazarene UniversityPoint Loma Nazarene University
EmilyTsujiCal State University Long BeachWaiakea High School/Hilo
CarterUechi (Oahu)Marist CollegeMarist College

The Hawaii Association of Broadcasters Inc. is a trade organization made up of radio and television stations whose common goal is to support and benefit the local broadcast industry.

For more information, contact HAB Executive Director Jamie Hartnett at (808) 599-1455 or [email protected].

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments