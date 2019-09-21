Hawaii Association of Broadcasters Awards Scholarships

The Hawaii Association of Broadcasters Inc. has awarded $43,000 in academic scholarships this year to assist students in their pursuit of college study and their career goal of working in the local broadcast industry in Hawai‘i.

High school seniors and college students with a minimum 2.5 grade point average and the desire to work in the broadcast industry in Hawai‘i upon completion of school were eligible.

The application process required a completed application form, a letter of recommendation from a teacher, and a personal interview with the HAB scholarship committee.

The following students received awards:

Student School Attending: Coming from:

Tyler Bender Arizona State University Kaiser High School/Oahu Haley Burfurd University of Washington Kapolei High School/Oahu Kiana Favela Champman University Punahou School/Oahu Julia Forrest University of Michigan Waianae High School/Oahu Koanui Gier University of Arizona Hawaii Baptist Academy/Oahu Ruby Gordon George Washington University Christian Education Institute/Oahu Tanner Haworth (Oahu) UH Manoa University of Colorado, Col Springs Bailey Hogle (Oahu) KCC/UH Manoa Arizona State University Lilinoe Kekaula-Van Gieson (Oahu) UH West Oahu UH West Oahu Cole Mausolf (Oahu) Chapman University Chapman University Hunter Nahooikaika Chapman University Maui High School/Maui Leanna Thesken (Kauai) Point Loma Nazarene University Point Loma Nazarene University Emily Tsuji Cal State University Long Beach Waiakea High School/Hilo Carter Uechi (Oahu) Marist College Marist College

The Hawaii Association of Broadcasters Inc. is a trade organization made up of radio and television stations whose common goal is to support and benefit the local broadcast industry.

For more information, contact HAB Executive Director Jamie Hartnett at (808) 599-1455 or [email protected].