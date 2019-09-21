Hawaii Association of Broadcasters Awards Scholarships

Hawaii Association of Broadcasters Awards ScholarshipsSeptember 21, 2019, 10:03 AM HST (Updated September 21, 2019, 10:03 AM)
The Hawaii Association of Broadcasters Inc. has awarded $43,000 in academic scholarships this year to assist students in their pursuit of college study and their career goal of working in the local broadcast industry in Hawai‘i.
High school seniors and college students with a minimum 2.5 grade point average and the desire to work in the broadcast industry in Hawai‘i upon completion of school were eligible.
The application process required a completed application form, a letter of recommendation from a teacher, and a personal interview with the HAB scholarship committee.
The following students received awards:
Student School Attending: Coming from:
|Tyler
|Bender
|Arizona State University
|Kaiser High School/Oahu
|Haley
|Burfurd
|University of Washington
|Kapolei High School/Oahu
|Kiana
|Favela
|Champman University
|Punahou School/Oahu
|Julia
|Forrest
|University of Michigan
|Waianae High School/Oahu
|Koanui
|Gier
|University of Arizona
|Hawaii Baptist Academy/Oahu
|Ruby
|Gordon
|George Washington University
|Christian Education Institute/Oahu
|Tanner
|Haworth (Oahu)
|UH Manoa
|University of Colorado, Col Springs
|Bailey
|Hogle (Oahu)
|KCC/UH Manoa
|Arizona State University
|Lilinoe
|Kekaula-Van Gieson (Oahu)
|UH West Oahu
|UH West Oahu
|Cole
|Mausolf (Oahu)
|Chapman University
|Chapman University
|Hunter
|Nahooikaika
|Chapman University
|Maui High School/Maui
|Leanna
|Thesken (Kauai)
|Point Loma Nazarene University
|Point Loma Nazarene University
|Emily
|Tsuji
|Cal State University Long Beach
|Waiakea High School/Hilo
|Carter
|Uechi (Oahu)
|Marist College
|Marist College
The Hawaii Association of Broadcasters Inc. is a trade organization made up of radio and television stations whose common goal is to support and benefit the local broadcast industry.
For more information, contact HAB Executive Director Jamie Hartnett at (808) 599-1455 or [email protected].