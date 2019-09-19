Walmart Wellness Day set for Weekend

Walmart is inviting customers to Walmart Wellness Day, where they can get free health services and resources, including information on better heart health.

The event will be at the Hilo and Kailua-Kona locations on Hawai‘i Island on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to heart health information, customers who attend the event can also expect:

Free Health Screenings: Total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision (at locations with a vision center)

Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist

Giveaways

Wellness demos

Since its first Walmart Wellness event in 2014, Walmart has provided more than 4 million free screenings to people across the country, according to a company press release. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes.

For more information, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness or visit your local Walmart pharmacy.