Sen. Hirono Accepting Apps for Military Service Academy Nominations

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono is currently accepting applications from Hawai‘i students seeking a military service academy nomination. Each year, Sen. Hirono nominates Hawai‘i students to the Air Force Academy, US Military Academy, Naval Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy.

Qualified students seeking a Congressional nomination from Sen. Hirono must apply by the Oct. 31, 2019, deadline.

“Each year, I have the privilege of nominating talented Hawai‘i students interested in attending a military academy, serving our country, and becoming one of our nation’s future leaders,” Sen. Hirono, Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, said. “Those selected for nomination will go forward to proudly represent our state as they continue through the rigorous and highly competitive application process.”

To be considered for a nomination, candidates should have a strong academic background, a track record of participation in school and community activities, a high standard of physical fitness, and a desire to serve as a commissioned officer in the US uniformed services or the US Merchant Marine. A nomination does not guarantee an appointment to one of the academies.

For more information on how to apply, click here.