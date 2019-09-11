County Struggling With Incoming Emails

County Struggling With Incoming EmailsSeptember 11, 2019, 4:01 PM HST (Updated September 11, 2019, 4:05 PM)
The County of Hawai‘i has been experiencing issues since Tuesday with receiving email from the public, according to a press release.
The Department of Information Technology is currently working with a support vendor to identify the issue. The county anticipates the retrieval of any back-logged emails and will respond to them as soon as possible, the release said.
For urgent inquiries, use this alternate email as an interim workaround: [email protected].