AD
ADVERTISEMENT

County Struggling With Incoming Emails

By Big Island Now
September 11, 2019, 4:01 PM HST (Updated September 11, 2019, 4:05 PM)
×

The County of Hawai‘i has been experiencing issues since Tuesday with receiving email from the public, according to a press release.

The Department of Information Technology is currently working with a support vendor to identify the issue. The county anticipates the retrieval of any back-logged emails and will respond to them as soon as possible, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For urgent inquiries, use this alternate email as an interim workaround: [email protected].

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments