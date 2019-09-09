Free Feline Spay, Neuter Clinic in Pahoa

Feral cats have become ubiquitous enough throughout the main Hawaiian Islands that the Hawai‘i Invasive Species Council has dubbed them an invasive species causing “widespread ecological disruptions that threaten native Hawaiian wildlife.”

Hawaiian Shores Community Center later this month is offering a free cat spay/neuter clinic to help control the feline population.

Located at 15-859 Kahakai Boulevard in Pāhoa, the free clinic will run the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The clinic will be limited to 100 cats on Saturday and 50 on Sunday. Appointments can be made at www.hphhawaii.org. Those without internet access may contact Hui Pono Holoholona at (808)-968-8279 and leave a message.

The clinic welcomes all cats, although kittens should weigh at least two pounds.Hui Pono Holoholona is an all-volunteer nonprofit charity. Volunteers are needed to support this humane animal population control method by offering to help with trapping and transporting cats, as well as other tasks.

More information can be found at [email protected]ā.