September 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 84. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 10pm. Low around 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Occasional showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 82. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 69. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 84. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.