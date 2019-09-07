Juliette Degenerates Into Post-Tropical Cyclone

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019

No more advisories will be issue for Juliette.

11 AM: JULIETTE DEGENERATES INTO A POST-TROPICAL CYCLONE

At 11 a.m., the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Juliette was located near latitude 24.4°N, longitude 129.5°W, about 1,245 miles west of Baja, Calif.

Juliette is moving toward the west near 13 mph and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days and the low’s maximum winds should drop below gale force by tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles to the north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.71 inches.

8 AM: TS Akoni Remnants Produce Showers, Thunderstorms SSE of Hilo

An area of low pressure associated with the remnants of former Tropical Storm Akoni, located about 550 miles SSE of Hilo, is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for regeneration of this system over the next several days as it moves northwestward.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10%

Formation chance through 5 days…low…10%

5 AM: JULIETTE LIKELY TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW LATER TODAY

5 AM: TS Juliette, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. PC: NOAA

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Juliette was located near latitude 24.2°N, longitude 128.4°W, about 1,275 miles W of the southern tip of Baja, Calif.

Juliette is moving toward the west near 12 mph. Now that the cyclone has become shallow, it is expected to be steered generally westward by the low-level trade winds. This general motion is expected to continue through the middle of next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next several days and Juliette is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.68 inches.