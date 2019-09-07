EHCC to Present Coming-of-Age Rock Musical ‘Bare’

The East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center will present the pop opera and coming-of-age rock musical Bare from Sept. 13 to 29 at its upstairs Kahua ‘Elua theatre in Hilo.

Bare follows a group of high school students and their struggles at a private Catholic boarding school, taking an in-depth look at growing up and coming to terms with oneself in today’s society.

“This is as incredible show,” said Dr. Rachel Klein, director of the performance. “The struggle we see the characters go through in understanding themselves and finding the courage to share their true selves is powerful. We chose this show because the message is important, and for some people may be life changing. Our hope is to use art to help people heal in our community.”

Bare will be shown during the following days and times:

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 19, 20 and 21, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday and Friday only, Sept. 26 and 27, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29, 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance, available for purchase at www.hiloplayers.org.

The production contains mature language and themes and is not recommended for young children. Parental discretion is advised

Bare received its world premiere staging at the Hudson Mainstage Theater, Hollywood, California on October 14th, 2000. It opened Off Broadway in 2004 and an LA revival was staged in 2013 after multiple productions in cities around the world.

Bare’s popularity and power stems from its honesty. It resonates with audiences as it provides truthful accounts of the common complexities that young people face. The show inspires, by showcasing the ability to break past the institutions of religion, education and family, that can sometimes force us to conform and hide behind a mask, rather than live a fulfilled life.

Bare the book was written by Jon Hartmere and Damon Intrabartolo. The musical scoring by written by Intrabartolo with lyrics by Hartmere.

For more information, contact [email protected] or ‪call (442) 268-0891.