Bite Squad Holding Two Free Launch Parties in Hilo, Sept. 6 

Food delivery service Bite Squad has launched in Hilo today, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, promising a new, better choice for customers and restaurant partners.

Bite Squad, the app for those looking for affordable and convenient choice in food delivery, is holding two launch parties in celebration of its new service on Friday

Bite Squad is encouraging everyone to come out and be part of the city’s launch and meet the local teams. Refreshments will be served at the free parties.

The first event will be held at a Chamber of Commerce event at Hula Hulas, 93 Banyan Drive, from 10 to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., check out Big Island Top Dogs at 5073, 811 Laukapu St., #6.

Bite Squad expects to grow quickly in Hilo, matching the response from local Hawai‘i cities recently

introduced to the app.

To meet anticipated demand, the company plans to hire 100 people in the area. Drivers can apply at https://www.bitesquad.com/apply.

Bite Squad will kick off its Hilo area debut today with a special “Free Delivery for a Year” promotion. Anyone who places an order during its Grand Opening Week (today through Sept. 15) will receive a one-year complimentary subscription to Bite Squad Unlimited, a membership that waives the delivery fee no matter how many times you order. Regular delivery fees start at $2.99.

Hilo becomes the first Bite Squad city on the Big Island of Hawai‘i. Its expansion to the area follows successful debuts in Kahului and Kīhei on Maui early this summer. Bite Squad also offers service in Honolulu, Kailua, Kapolei, Mililani and Salt Lake on O‘ahu, currently boasting more than 700 restaurant partners.

More than 40 Hilo-area restaurants have partnered with Bite Squad, including Akmal Indian Food, Aloydee’s Thai Food, Amigos Taqueria, Bangkok Villa Hilo, Big Island Delights, Ding Tea, Don’s Grill, Dragon Kitchen Sushi, George’s Meat Market, Hawaii Island Gourmet, Hawaiian Licks, Hilo Siam, Hiro’s Place, Hula Hulas, Jack in the Box, Kamana Kitchen, Kurtistown Café, Lam’s Garden, Loved by the Sun, Luquin’s Mexican Restaurant, Millie’s Deli & Snack Shop, Mohala’s Bayfront Fish & Chips, Munch N Joy, Nicoco Hawaiian Gelato – Kilauea, Ning’s Thai Cuisine, Pahoa Smoothie Shack, Panchos Taco, Papa’a Palaoa Bakery, Popover Bakery & Café, Restaurant Miwa, Restaurant Osaka, Sky Garden Restaurant, Soontarees Deli, Sovereign Tea and Books, Spoonful Café, Sunlight Café, Sunlight Express, Sushi Ebisuya, Sweet Cane Café, Tetsumen Ramen, and Yasuhiro Sushi & Japanese – Kea‘au.

Along with a wide variety of restaurant choices, Bite Squad offers a highly-rated consumer app with live order tracking to keep customers updated on when their food will arrive; a live chat support team; and fully-uniformed, trained employee drivers to ensure professionalism, reliability and timeliness.

About Bite Squad

Bite Squad, a subsidiary of Waitr Holdings Inc. is a leader in on-demand food ordering

and delivery. Bite Squad along with Waitr connect local restaurants to hungry diners in

underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are the most convenient way to discover, order

and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains. As of March

31, 2019, Waitr and Bite Squad serviced approximately 24,000 restaurants and 700 cities

in 29 states throughout the U.S.